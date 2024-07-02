Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ROU v NED

PREVIEW

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

The Dutch finished third in their group after losing to Austria in Berlin, but it could have turned out a lot worse after they avoided a potential meeting with England and got Romania in the first knockout round.

Romania is 40 spots below seventh-placed Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and has won only two of 19 games played in six Euros finals appearances.

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2017 where Netherlands beat Romania 3-0.

ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14

Netherlands: 10

Romania: 1

Draws: 3

ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

14 Nov 2017: Romania 0-3 Netherlands (International friendly) 26 Mar 2013: Netherlands 4-0 Romania (FIFA World Cup qualifiers) 16 Oct 2012: Romania 1-4 Netherlands (FIFA World Cup qualifiers) 17 Jun 2008: Netherlands 2-0 Romania (UEFA European Championship) 13 Oct 2007: Romania 1-0 Netherlands (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

(With inputs from Reuters)