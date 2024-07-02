MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ROU v NED

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2017 where Netherlands beat Romania 3-0.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10.
Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

The Netherlands might have emerged from a disappointing performance in the group phase of the European Championship with a favourable pairing but it will be wary of Romania when they meet on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16.

The Dutch finished third in their group after losing to Austria in Berlin, but it could have turned out a lot worse after they avoided a potential meeting with England and got Romania in the first knockout round.

Romania is 40 spots below seventh-placed Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and has won only two of 19 games played in six Euros finals appearances.

Romania has also only won once in 14 past meetings against the Dutch, losing 10. Its sole success was a Euro 2008 qualifier, won 1-0 in Constanta.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Wary Netherlands looks to find rhythm against Romania

The last time the two sides met was in an international friendly in 2017 where Netherlands beat Romania 3-0.

ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 14

Netherlands: 10

Romania: 1

Draws: 3

ROMANIA VS NETHERLANDS PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

14 Nov 2017: Romania 0-3 Netherlands (International friendly)
26 Mar 2013: Netherlands 4-0 Romania (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
16 Oct 2012: Romania 1-4 Netherlands (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
17 Jun 2008: Netherlands 2-0 Romania (UEFA European Championship)
13 Oct 2007: Romania 1-0 Netherlands (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Panama into first quarterfinals, USA out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Host USA crashes out after loss to Uruguay
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Panama beats Bolivia 3-1 to qualify for quarterfinals for the first time
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics: Russian tennis player Rublev turns down invite, Medvedev accepts
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Qualification scenarios after matchday 3; How can teams reach quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ROU v NED
    Team Sportstar
  2. Austria vs Turkey, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of AUT v TUR Round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Romania vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ROU v NED; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Austria vs Turkey LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch AUT v TUR; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Martinez hails Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal shootout win over Slovenia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Panama into first quarterfinals, USA out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Host USA crashes out after loss to Uruguay
    AP
  3. Copa America 2024: Panama beats Bolivia 3-1 to qualify for quarterfinals for the first time
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics: Russian tennis player Rublev turns down invite, Medvedev accepts
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Qualification scenarios after matchday 3; How can teams reach quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment