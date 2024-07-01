Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Bolivia vs Panama Group C match?

Bolivia will look to end its dismal Copa America 2024 campaign with a flourish when it meets Panama in a Group C clash on Monday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Officiating the match will be Edina Alves of Brazil, who forms one part of a historic trio of women referees to take charge of a Copa America match for the first time ever.

READ MORE | BOL vs PAN, Copa America 2024: First female referee and assistants feature in Bolivia vs Panama match

Alves, who has become a mainstay amongst the match officials in the Brazilian Serie A, holds the distinction of being the first woman to officiate a match at a senior FIFA men’s tournament, which was the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.