Female match officials will feature in a game for the first time in Copa America history. Brazilians Edina Alves and Neuza Back, along with Colombian Mary Blanco are set to officiate the match between Bolivia and Panama on July 2.

Last month, the tournament announced that female match officials were appointed to work the Copa America for the first time.

Alves and Maria Victoria Penso of the United States were named as referees in the tournament, supported by four assistants and a video review official. Nicaragua’s Tatiana Guzman was designated as a video review official.

Both would be supported by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil, Mary Blanco of Colombia, Migdalia Rodriguez of Venezuela, and Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt of the U.S.

“This commitment has been undertaken by CONMEBOL since 2016, aiming at the development and professionalization of more women both on and off the field,” the South American football body said in a statement.

Appointments:

Referee: Edina Alves (BRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Neuza Back (BRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Mary Blanco (COL)