Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head ahead of ESP v GEO knockout clash

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.
On the eve of its Euro 2024 qualifier in Tbilisi, as Spain was licking their wounds from a 2-0 defeat by Scotland, manager Luis de la Fuente was batting away questions about the scandal surrounding then football federation boss Luis Rubiales.
Spain was 4-0 up at halftime against the stunned Georgians, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal coming off the bench to seal a 7-1 win and become Spain’s youngest-ever international and goalscorer.
The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers where Spain beat Georgia 3-1.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock
SPAIN VS GEORGIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 7
Spain: 6
Georgia: 1
Draws: 0
SPAIN VS GEORGIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
(With inputs from Reuters)
