Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: All-time head-to-head ahead of ESP v GEO knockout clash

The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers where Spain beat Georgia 3-1.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 12:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia faces a huge test in Cologne and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and LamineYamal darting up the wings.
Georgia faces a huge test in Cologne and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and LamineYamal darting up the wings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Georgia faces a huge test in Cologne and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and LamineYamal darting up the wings. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.

On the eve of its Euro 2024 qualifier in Tbilisi, as Spain was licking their wounds from a 2-0 defeat by Scotland, manager Luis de la Fuente was batting away questions about the scandal surrounding then football federation boss Luis Rubiales.

Spain was 4-0 up at halftime against the stunned Georgians, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal coming off the bench to seal a 7-1 win and become Spain’s youngest-ever international and goalscorer.

The last time the two sides met was in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers where Spain beat Georgia 3-1.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

SPAIN VS GEORGIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 7

Spain: 6

Georgia: 1

Draws: 0

SPAIN VS GEORGIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

19 Nov 2023: Spain 3-1 Georgia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
08 Sep 2023: Georgia 1-7 Spain (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
05 Sep 2021: Spain 4-0 Georgia (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
28 Mar 2021: Georgia 1-2 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
07 Jun 2016: Spain 0-1 Georgia (International friendly)

(With inputs from Reuters)

