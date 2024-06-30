MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A

Lautaro Martinez’s brace helped Argentina clinch top spot in Group A after beating Peru in its final group stage match in Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 07:29 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru.
Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lautaro Martinez struck twice in the second half to help Argentina’s second string beat Peru 2-0 at the Copa America on Saturday and finish top of Group A, knocking Peru out of the tournament.

AS IT HAPPENED: Argentina vs Peru Highlights, Copa America 2024

Argentina had already qualified for the quarter-finals before the match in Miami with wins over Canada and Chile, the other teams in the group.

That security allowed the defending champion to rest key players, including captain Lionel Messi, but despite making nine changes to its starting line-up, Argentina was largely untroubled by their opponents.

Martinez finished off a flowing move in the 47th minute, coolly chipping the ball over Peru keeper Pedro Gallese, and repeated the trick in the 86th minute, chipping Gallese again for his second goal after some sloppy defending by Peru.

Argentina had a gilt-edged chance to extend their lead when it was awarded a penalty for handball in the 72nd minute, but Leandro Paredes smashed his spot-kick off the post.

It will be joined in the knockout rounds by group runners-up Canada, who qualified for the last eight after holding Chile to a 0-0 draw in the other Group A match.

