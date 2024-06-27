MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the charts after Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal clash

Here is the list of the highest run-getters in T20 World Cup 2024 after the Super Eight match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 08:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN

Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued at the top spot in the leading run-scorers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the first Semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Earlier, Travis Head has taken the top spot after Australia’s Super Eight match against India on Monday. Ibrahim Zadran stayed third, ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

While Pooran has 228 runs from seven innings, USA’s Andries Gous is fifth in the standings with 219 runs from six matches.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Batter Mat. Runs SR HS Avg.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 8 281 124.33 80 35.12
Travis Head (AUS) 7 255 158.38 76 42.50
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 8 231 107.44 70 28.87
Nicholas Pooran (WI) 7 228 146.15 98 38.00
Andries Gous (USA) 6 219 151.03 80* 43.80

(Updated after AFG vs SA Semifinal match on June 26)

