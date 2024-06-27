Most runs in T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the charts after Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal clash

Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued at the top spot in the leading run-scorers list of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the first Semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Earlier, Travis Head has taken the top spot after Australia’s Super Eight match against India on Monday. Ibrahim Zadran stayed third, ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

While Pooran has 228 runs from seven innings, USA’s Andries Gous is fifth in the standings with 219 runs from six matches.

MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Batter Mat. Runs SR HS Avg. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 8 281 124.33 80 35.12 Travis Head (AUS) 7 255 158.38 76 42.50 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 8 231 107.44 70 28.87 Nicholas Pooran (WI) 7 228 146.15 98 38.00 Andries Gous (USA) 6 219 151.03 80* 43.80

(Updated after AFG vs SA Semifinal match on June 26)