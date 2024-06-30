Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, head-to-head record, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch the MEX v ECU Group B match? Preview

Mexico and Ecuador face each other in a must win game for both sides on Sunday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

PREVIEW

Ecuador requires only a draw due to its superior goal difference, while Mexico needs a victory to guarantee progression to the next round.

Both teams were favourites to advance from the group, but only one will make it through after both suffered losses to Venezuela.

Venezuela’s victories were marked by good fortune, with Ecuador’s Enner Valencia receiving an early red card in a 2-1 defeat and Mexico’s Orbelin Pineda missing a penalty in a 1-0 loss.

Despite the mounting pressure, Mexico’s manager Jaime Lozano said he was confident.

“I am calm about it,” Lozano told reporters on Friday, through an interpreter.

“The circumstances before weren’t expected ones, but I really trust the condition of the team, the performance of the team.

“They are very strong on the inside, and it’s apparent from the performances that we saw in the matches regardless of the results.”

Mexico has a favourable historical record against Ecuador, with four wins, one draw, and one loss in competitive fixtures.

However, Ecuador will be hopeful that this clash can reflect the strength of its current generation, despite past encounters, including a 2-1 defeat in the 2002 World Cup, favouring Mexico.

Veteran Enner Valencia, Ecuador’s all-time top scorer, is set to return after his dismissal for a violent challenge on Venezuela’s Jose Martinez.

Its midfield is also robust, featuring players like Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and 17-year-old Kendry Paez, who scored a penalty in Ecuador’s 3-1 win over Jamaica and is set to join Chelsea next July.

“It’s a strong and young team in every line, every position,” Lozano said of Ecuador. “They are a very complete team. They know what they are playing and they are savvy.”

LIVE STREAM INFO

