Jamaica vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in JAM v VEN, Preview, H2H record

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica vs Venezuela.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 17:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates after scoring in the Copa America.
Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates after scoring in the Copa America. | Photo Credit: Ryan Sun/AP
infoIcon

Venezuela’s Salomon Rondon, center, celebrates after scoring in the Copa America. | Photo Credit: Ryan Sun/AP

Venezuela faces Jamaica in their final Copa America group stage match on Sunday, but coach Fernando Batista will be absent after being suspended by CONMEBOL.

Batista was handed a one-match ban after Venezuela’s late arrival to the field of play in their 1-0 win over Mexico, joining Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni who have also been sanctioned by the South American football’s governing body.

“Batista is very hurt because he won’t be able to lead the team, but we respect the decision,” assistant coach Leandro Cufre told a news conference on Saturday.

Venezuela go into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight and with the possibility of progressing as group winners, potentially avoiding defending champions Argentina in the next round.

“We have to think about putting out the best team we can because the most important thing tomorrow is to get a good result,” added Cufre. 

-REUTERS

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Monday, June 30 (5:30 AM IST) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Jamaica vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record

Jamaica and Venezuela have met each other seven times before, with the latter holding the head-to-head advantage in their meetings.

Played - 7

Jamaica - 2 | Venezuela - 4 | Draw - 1

Their last meeting in the 2016 Copa America, with Venezuela winning 1-0.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
