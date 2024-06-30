Jamaica vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in JAM v VEN, Preview, H2H record

Venezuela faces Jamaica in their final Copa America group stage match on Sunday, but coach Fernando Batista will be absent after being suspended by CONMEBOL.
Batista was handed a one-match ban after Venezuela’s late arrival to the field of play in their 1-0 win over Mexico, joining Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni who have also been sanctioned by the South American football’s governing body.
“Batista is very hurt because he won’t be able to lead the team, but we respect the decision,” assistant coach Leandro Cufre told a news conference on Saturday.
Venezuela go into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight and with the possibility of progressing as group winners, potentially avoiding defending champions Argentina in the next round.
“We have to think about putting out the best team we can because the most important thing tomorrow is to get a good result,” added Cufre.
-REUTERS
Head-to-head record
Jamaica and Venezuela have met each other seven times before, with the latter holding the head-to-head advantage in their meetings.
Played - 7
Jamaica - 2 | Venezuela - 4 | Draw - 1
Their last meeting in the 2016 Copa America, with Venezuela winning 1-0.
