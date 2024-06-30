MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Mexico vs Ecuador Group B match?

Mario Escobar was also the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match that ended in a 0-1 win favouring the latter in Copa America 2024.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Mario Alberto Escobar shows a red card to Miguel Araujo of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada.
Referee Mario Alberto Escobar shows a red card to Miguel Araujo of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Referee Mario Alberto Escobar shows a red card to Miguel Araujo of Peru during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Mexico will face Ecuador in a must-win Group B match for both sides on Sunday in the Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Mario Escobar of Guatemala will be refereeing the crucial clash between the two sides.

While the 37-year-old has been a FIFA referee since 2013, the Guatemalan official made his league debut only in 2023.

He has officiated eight games in the Liga Guate Apertura, a Guatemalan professional football league, and five games in the Saudi Pro League.

He was also the referee for the Peru vs Canada Group A match that ended in a 0-1 win favouring the latter.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)
Assistant referees: Luis Ventura (GUA), Brooke Mayo (USA)
Fourth Official: M Victoria Penso (USA)
Fifth Official: Kathryn Nesbitt (USA)
VAR: Silvio Trucco (ARG)
Assistant VAR: Rodrigo Carvajal (CHI)

