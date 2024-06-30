Argentina vs Peru LIVE updates, ARG v PER, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Lionel Messi on bench; Score; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST

PREVIEW

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Defending champion Argentinian tops the group with six points after winning its first two matches and has already booked a spot in the quarterfinals. It can guarantee a top spot by avoiding defeating against Peru in its final group-stage match.

Peru lies bottom of the table with just a point after drawing its opening match against Chile and then losing against Canada. It is at risk of a Copa America group stage exit for the first time since 1995.

When and where will the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?

The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Sunday, June 30 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?

There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to live stream the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?

There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match in USA?

In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).