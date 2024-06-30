MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Peru LIVE updates, ARG v PER, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Lionel Messi on bench; Score; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST

ARG v PER: Follow live updates of the Argentina vs Peru in the Copa America Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Updated : Jun 30, 2024 05:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Chile during a Copa America Group A soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Argentina vs Peru in the Copa America Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

  • June 30, 2024 05:08
    Wondering why Lionel Messi isn’t starting in Argentina vs Peru?

    Here’s the reason:

    Copa America 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not starting in Argentina vs Peru?

    Lionel Messi is not playing in Argentina’s final Group A fixture on Saturday when it faces Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in the ongoing Copa America 2024.

  • June 30, 2024 04:52
    How can teams qualify for the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals?

    Copa America 2024: Qualification scenarios after matchday 2; How can teams reach quarterfinals?

    Here’s how each team stands in terms of their Copa America 2024 quarterfinal prospects after match day two, and whether they have already qualified.

  • June 30, 2024 04:44
    Who is the referee for Argentina vs Peru?

    Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

    Read more about the match official here:

    Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Peru Group A match?

    Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

  • June 30, 2024 04:35
    Starting lineups out

    Argentina starting XI (4-3-3): Martinez (GK), Tagliafico, Otamendi, Pezzella, Montiel, Lo Celso, Palacios, Paredes, Garnacho, L Martinez, Di Maria

    Peru starting XI (3-5-2): Gallese (GK), Callens, Zambrano, Corzo, Lopez, Reyna, Cartagena, Pena, Polo, Flores, Guerrero

  • June 30, 2024 04:27
    Predicted lineups for Argentina vs Peru

    Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v PER Group A match

    Lionel Messi might be rested after tweaking his right hamstring against Chile despite the Argentina captain saying that the injury was “nothing serious.

  • June 30, 2024 04:18
    Argentina vs Peru Head-to-Head record

    The La Albiceleste have been the more dominant side while meeting Peru in the past. Here’s how the teams have fared against each other:

    Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v PER Group A clash

    Argentina has a superior win record against Peru, clinching 26 victories out of the 46 matches the teams have played so far.

  • June 30, 2024 04:05
    PREVIEW

    Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST). 


    Defending champion Argentinian tops the group with six points after winning its first two matches and has already booked a spot in the quarterfinals. It can guarantee a top spot by avoiding defeating against Peru in its final group-stage match. 


    Peru lies bottom of the table with just a point after drawing its opening match against Chile and then losing against Canada. It is at risk of a Copa America group stage exit for the first time since 1995.


    Read full preview HERE

    Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v PER, Preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.

    When and where will the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?


    The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Sunday, June 30 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to live stream the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match in USA?


    In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Argentina /

Peru /

Copa America 2024

