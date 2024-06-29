MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch ARG v PER, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Chile and Argentina at MetLife Stadium on June 25, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Defending champion Argentinian tops the group with six points after winning its first two matches and has already booked a spot in the quarterfinals. It can guarantee a top spot by avoiding defeating against Peru in its final group-stage match.

Peru lies bottom of the table with just a point after drawing its opening match against Chile and then losing against Canada. It is at risk of a Copa America group stage exit for the first time since 1995.

Argentina boss Scaloni has confirmed that he will make changes to his starting eleven.

Lionel Messi might be rested after tweaking his right hamstring against Chile. The Argentina captain said that the injury was “nothing serious,” but he did “find it difficult to move freely” towards the end of the win over Chile.

Alejandro Garnacho, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Exequiel Palacios and Guido Rodriguez are yet to play a single minute for Argentina in this edition of the Copa America.

Peru will be without the suspended Miguel Araujo following his red card against Canada.

Luis Advincula watched on as an unused substitute against Canada after his Achilles injury in their opening group fixture, and it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will be fit to feature on Sunday.

Paolo Guerrero - three-time Copa America Golden Boot winner and his country’s all-time leading scorer (39 goals) needs one more strike to equal the late Teodoro Fernandez for the most goals by a Peruvian in Copa America history.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Sunday, June 30 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Peru Copa America 2024 Group A match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Argentina /

Peru /

Copa America 2024

