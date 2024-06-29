Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v PER Group A match

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Argentina boss Scaloni has confirmed that he will make changes to his starting eleven.

Lionel Messi might be rested after tweaking his right hamstring against Chile. The Argentina captain said that the injury was “nothing serious,” but he did “find it difficult to move freely” towards the end of the win over Chile.

Alejandro Garnacho, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Exequiel Palacios and Guido Rodriguez are yet to play a single minute for Argentina in this edition of the Copa America.

Peru will be without the suspended Miguel Araujo following his red card against Canada.

Luis Advincula watched on as an unused substitute against Canada after his Achilles injury in their opening group fixture, and it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will be fit to feature on Sunday.

Paolo Guerrero - three-time Copa America Golden Boot winner and his country’s all-time leading scorer (39 goals) needs one more strike to equal the late Teodoro Fernandez for the most goals by a Peruvian in Copa America history.

ARGENTINA VS PERU PREDICTED XI

Argentina predicted XI (4-3-3): Armani(GK); Montiel, Otamendi, Pezzella, Acuna; Mac Allister, Rodriguez, Palacios; Di Maria, La. Martinez, Garnacho

Peru predicted XI (3-5-2): Gallese(GK); Santamaria, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, Pena, Cartagena, Quispe, Lopez; Lapadula, Flores