Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v PER Group A clash

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

The last time both teams faced off was a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match, where the Albiceleste notched a 2-0 win.

As far as the overall record is concerned, as anticipated, Argentina has a superior win percentage against the Peruvians.

Following is the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Peru.

Argentina vs Peru head-to-head record

Matches: 46

Argentina: 26

Draws: 14

Peru: 7