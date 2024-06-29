Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v PER Group A clash

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).
The last time both teams faced off was a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match, where the Albiceleste notched a 2-0 win.
As far as the overall record is concerned, as anticipated, Argentina has a superior win percentage against the Peruvians.
Following is the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Peru.
Argentina vs Peru head-to-head record
Matches: 46
Argentina: 26
Draws: 14
Peru: 7
Last five meetings
