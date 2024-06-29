MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v PER Group A clash

Argentina has a superior win record against Peru, clinching 26 victories out of the 46 matches the teams have played so far.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, centre, fights for the ball with Peru’s Renato Tapia, left, and Wilder Cartagena during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the National stadium in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, centre, fights for the ball with Peru’s Renato Tapia, left, and Wilder Cartagena during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the National stadium in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, centre, fights for the ball with Peru’s Renato Tapia, left, and Wilder Cartagena during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the National stadium in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

The last time both teams faced off was a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match, where the Albiceleste notched a 2-0 win.

As far as the overall record is concerned, as anticipated, Argentina has a superior win percentage against the Peruvians.

Following is the complete head-to-head record between Argentina and Peru.

Argentina vs Peru head-to-head record

Matches: 46

Argentina: 26

Draws: 14

Peru: 7

Last five meetings
October 17, 2023: Peru 0-2 Argentina (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
October 14, 2021: Argentina 1-0 Peru (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
November 17, 2020: Peru 0-2 Argentina (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
October 05, 2017: Argentina 0-0 Peru (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
October 7, 2016: Peru 2-2 Argentina (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

