Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Peru Group A match?

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).
Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.
He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.
Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.[9]
In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ramos refereed the semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14.
Ramos officiated Brazil’s opening Copa America 2024 clash against Costa Rica.
Complete list of match officials
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Deepti removes Luus for 65
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final: Rain threat in IND vs SA title clash; Predicted Lineups, streaming info
- IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India’s record in ICC tournament finals before India vs South Africa
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 29: Shubhankar Sharma shines in Italian Open
- IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE