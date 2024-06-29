MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Peru Group A match?

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Ramos officiated Brazil’s opening Copa America 2024 clash against Costa Rica.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina will clash against Peru in their third Copa America 2024 Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who has been a full international for FIFA since 2014, will officiate the clash.

He refereed matches in CONCACAF Champions League, in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ramos made his debut on October 28, 2006, in a Primera División A match between Zacatepec and Santos Laguna.

Ramos was the only Mexican centre referee assigned to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.[9]

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ramos refereed the semifinal match between France and Morocco on December 14.

Ramos officiated Brazil’s opening Copa America 2024 clash against Costa Rica.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Cesar Ramos (MEX)
Assistant referees: Alberto Morin (MEX), Marco Bisguerra (MEX)
Fourth Official: Alexis Herrera (VEN)
Fifth Official: Lubin Torrealba (VEN)
VAR: Guillermo Pacheco (MEX)
Assistant VAR: Erick Miranda (MEX)

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

