Canada played out a goalless Copa America draw with 10-man Chile to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarterfinals in its debut campaign. At the same time, the Chileans finished third to exit in the group stage for the first time since 2004.

The draw moved Canada to four points in Group A, five behind leader Argentina, which had already qualified for the quarterfinals. Two-time champions Chile ended with two points, and Peru finished bottom with one.

Chile, which needed to win and have other results go its way, had its uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan.

Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected effort from Alexis Sanchez.

Canada thought it had taken the lead in the second minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.