MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated

The draw moved Canada to four points in Group A, five behind leader Argentina, which had already qualified for the quarterfinals. Two-time champions Chile ended with two points, and Peru finished bottom with one.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 07:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Moïse Bombito of Canada celebrates the team’s progression to the quarter-finals.
Moïse Bombito of Canada celebrates the team’s progression to the quarter-finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Moïse Bombito of Canada celebrates the team’s progression to the quarter-finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Canada played out a goalless Copa America draw with 10-man Chile to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarterfinals in its debut campaign. At the same time, the Chileans finished third to exit in the group stage for the first time since 2004.

The draw moved Canada to four points in Group A, five behind leader Argentina, which had already qualified for the quarterfinals. Two-time champions Chile ended with two points, and Peru finished bottom with one.

AS IT HAPPENED: Canada vs Chile highlights

Chile, which needed to win and have other results go its way, had its uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.

In a game where chances were few and far between, Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias did well to keep out shots from Canada’s Stephen Eustaquio and Tajon Buchanan.

Canada stopper Maxime Crepeau made a smart save to deny an awkward deflected effort from Alexis Sanchez.

Canada thought it had taken the lead in the second minute of stoppage time through substitute Tani Oluwaseyi, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Canada /

Chile

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  2. Argentina vs Peru highlights, ARG 2-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lautaro brace guides Albiceleste to win, Messi and Co top group A, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Peru highlights in pictures, ARG 1-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Argentina tops Group A, Canada reaches quarters; Chile, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of England vs Slovakia Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Italian coach Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  2. Argentina vs Peru highlights, ARG 2-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lautaro brace guides Albiceleste to win, Messi and Co top group A, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Peru highlights in pictures, ARG 1-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024, Complete points table: Argentina tops Group A, Canada reaches quarters; Chile, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment