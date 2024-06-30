Copa America 2024: Why is Lionel Messi not starting in Argentina vs Peru?

Lionel Messi is not starting in Argentina’s final Group A fixture on Saturday when it faces Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in the ongoing Copa America 2024.

The reason could be a slight niggle to the thigh region of his right leg that he sustained against Chile when the 37-year-old was kicked by Gabriel Suazo.

Moreover, the Argentine skipper had also mentioned to the media about a sore throat and fever that he was dealing with recently.

“It’s bothering me a little bit but I was able to finish the match. It was hard for me to move freely, particularly side to side. We’ll see tomorrow how it feels,” the World Cup winner had told reporters post Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile that confirmed its quarterfinals berth.

Messi’s absence from the starting XI against Peru, a match that is technically dead rubber for Argentina, was hinted by his head coach Lionel Scaloni after the Chile match.

Scaloni had said that he’s planning to rest several starters in Argentina’s last Group A match, against Peru on Saturday in Florida, that is set to kick off at 5:30 am IST (Sunday).

(With inputs from AP)