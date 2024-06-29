Copa America 2024: Complete points table; Brazil gets first win, eliminates Paraguay

The 2024 edition of the Copa America is being held in the United States of America, with 16 teams competing to lift the coveted title.

Colombia became the third team after Argentina and Venezuela to book a quarterfinal berth after its 3-0 win against Costa Rica in its Group D match, which took its points-tally to six points from two matches.

Here’s a look at the complete points table of the Copa America 2024 group stage.

GROUP A STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Argentina 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6 Canada 2 1 1 1 1 2 -1 3 Chile 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 Peru 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Venezuela 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 Mexico 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

GROUP C STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Uruguay 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6 USA 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 Panama 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 Bolivia 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

GROUP D STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points Colombia 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 Paraguay 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0

(Last updated on June 29, 8:30 am IST)