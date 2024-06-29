The 2024 edition of the Copa America is being held in the United States of America, with 16 teams competing to lift the coveted title.
Colombia became the third team after Argentina and Venezuela to book a quarterfinal berth after its 3-0 win against Costa Rica in its Group D match, which took its points-tally to six points from two matches.
Here’s a look at the complete points table of the Copa America 2024 group stage.
GROUP A STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Argentina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|Chile
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Peru
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Venezuela
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Ecuador
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
GROUP C STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Uruguay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|USA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Panama
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Bolivia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|-7
|0
GROUP D STANDINGS
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|Colombia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Paraguay
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
(Last updated on June 29, 8:30 am IST)
Latest on Sportstar
- PAR 1-4 BRA highlights, Copa America 2024: Brazil bounces back with a win, Paraguay eliminated after loss
- Brazil vs Paraguay highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR photo gallery
- Copa America 2024: Complete points table; Brazil gets first win, eliminates Paraguay
- U.S. Trials: Simone Biles moves closer to third Olympic trip
- Copa America 2024: Brazil bounces back with a win, eliminates Paraguay
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE