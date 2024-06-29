MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Complete points table; Brazil gets first win, eliminates Paraguay

Defending champion Argentina has started their title defense with a 2-0 win over Canada that saw Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez score the goals.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group D match against Paraguay.
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group D match against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal from the penalty spot during a Copa America Group D match against Paraguay. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 edition of the Copa America is being held in the United States of America, with 16 teams competing to lift the coveted title.

Colombia became the third team after Argentina and Venezuela to book a quarterfinal berth after its 3-0 win against Costa Rica in its Group D match, which took its points-tally to six points from two matches.

Here’s a look at the complete points table of the Copa America 2024 group stage.

GROUP A STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Argentina 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6
Canada 2 1 1 1 1 2 -1 3
Chile 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1
Peru 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Venezuela 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 6
Ecuador 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3
Mexico 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
Jamaica 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

GROUP C STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Uruguay 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
USA 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
Panama 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3
Bolivia 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 0

GROUP D STANDINGS

Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Colombia 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4
Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1
Paraguay 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0

(Last updated on June 29, 8:30 am IST)

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
