MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?

Bielsa’s penalty is the same given by CONMEBOL to three other Argentine coaches — Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Ricardo Gareca (Chile) and Fernando Batista (Venezuela) — for the same reason during the tournament being held in the U.S.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 05:25 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

AP
Uruguay’s coach Marcelo Bielsa watches his players during a Copa America Group C match against Bolivia.
Uruguay’s coach Marcelo Bielsa watches his players during a Copa America Group C match against Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s coach Marcelo Bielsa watches his players during a Copa America Group C match against Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has been suspended by South American football’s governing body for coming out late for the second half of the first two Copa America matches and will miss his team’s game against the United States on Monday.

The Confederation of South American Football said Sunday that Bielsa broke tournament rules and it fined the Uruguayan Football Association $15,000.

Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at a certain time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation. Uruguay came out late for the second half in victories over Panama and Bolivia.

Bielsa’s penalty is the same given by CONMEBOL to three other Argentine coaches — Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Ricardo Gareca (Chile) and Fernando Batista (Venezuela) — for the same reason during the tournament being held in the U.S.

“I think they need to make a small adjustment to see if they can get the times right,” Peru coach Jorge Fossati said. “At the end of the first half, it’s not the right moment to set the stopwatch — that needs to happen when you get to the locker room,” he added. “In several stadiums the locker room is a kilometer away, they need to see that.”

Seeking its record 16th Copa America title, Uruguay is 2-0 for six points with a plus-seven goal difference and would advance with at least a draw on Monday night against the U.S. at Kansas City, Missouri, or perhaps even a loss. The U.S. has three points and a plus-one goal difference.

Related Topics

Uruguay /

Marcelo Biesla /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX v ECU, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Valencia returns; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who is Mark Lajal, the Estonian qualifier playing against Carlos Alcaraz in first round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX v ECU, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Valencia returns; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Quarterfinal fixtures: Spain vs Germany, England vs Switzerland confirmed in knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
    AP
  2. Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX v ECU, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Valencia returns; Kick off at 5:30 AM IST, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Jamaica looks to topple Venezuela in Group B; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Who is Mark Lajal, the Estonian qualifier playing against Carlos Alcaraz in first round?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment