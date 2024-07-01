MagazineBuy Print

France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 match

This will be the 76th meeting between France and Belgium in which the former has won 26 time, while the latter has 30 victories to its name. 

Published : Jul 01, 2024 07:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) speaks with France’s assistant coahc Guy Stephan during an MD-1 training session.
France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) speaks with France’s assistant coahc Guy Stephan during an MD-1 training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (R) speaks with France’s assistant coahc Guy Stephan during an MD-1 training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.

Instead, the neighbours go spluttering into the last 16 and into a head-on collision in Duesseldorf on Monday after both failed to finish top of their first-round group.

France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Didier Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.

Belgium will have had some motivation sucked out of its cause following an astonishingly hostile reaction from its own supporters after it limped into the next stage of the tournament in Germany.

Despite Wednesday’s draw with Ukraine assuring it progress, it was subjected to loud barracking from its fans and has since closed ranks.

Read to full preview here.

FRANCE V BELGIUM HEADTO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 75

France -26

Belgium - 30

Draws - 19

France has score 131 goals in those previous meeting while Belgium has 162 strikes to its name.

