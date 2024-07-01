France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 match

PREVIEW
By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.
Instead, the neighbours go spluttering into the last 16 and into a head-on collision in Duesseldorf on Monday after both failed to finish top of their first-round group.
France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Didier Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.
Belgium will have had some motivation sucked out of its cause following an astonishingly hostile reaction from its own supporters after it limped into the next stage of the tournament in Germany.
Despite Wednesday’s draw with Ukraine assuring it progress, it was subjected to loud barracking from its fans and has since closed ranks.
FRANCE V BELGIUM HEADTO-HEAD RECORD
Played - 75
France -26
Belgium - 30
Draws - 19
France has score 131 goals in those previous meeting while Belgium has 162 strikes to its name.
Latest on Sportstar
- JAM vs VEN Live Score, Copa America 2024: Ramirez makes it 3-0 for Venezuela vs Jamaica
- Mexico vs Ecuador LIVE score, MEX0-0 ECU, Copa America 2024: Valencia comes close to scoring
- Copa America 2024: Why is Marcelo Bielsa suspended for Uruguay vs USA Group C match?
- Wimbledon 2024: Who is Mark Lajal, the Estonian qualifier playing against Carlos Alcaraz in first round?
- Euro 2024: Spain sees off brave Georgia to set up quarterfinal against Germany
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE