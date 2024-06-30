MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs Georgia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Spain and Georgia.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain has taken Germany by storm with a perfect run of three wins out of three in a tough Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and surprise package Albania.
Spain has taken Germany by storm with a perfect run of three wins out of three in a tough Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and surprise package Albania. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain has taken Germany by storm with a perfect run of three wins out of three in a tough Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and surprise package Albania. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.

Georgia has won the hearts of fans with a series of never-say-die performances in the group stage that included a stunning win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Wednesday.

It now faces a huge test in Cologne, however, and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal darting up the wings.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, July 1, Monday, at the Cologne stadium in Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to watch the live stream of the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W 29/1 after follow-on at Lunch, Deepti removes Bosch
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Memory of a lifetime for me but I don’t believe in things like redemption, legacy, says Dravid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup Final: A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent - Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  4. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to pick eight wickets in an innings during India Women vs South Africa Women Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah peers into future to drag India back from dead
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain vs Georgia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: ’Hurt’ Chile sets sight on World Cup qualification after meek exit
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Swiss coach Yakin to enjoy Italy win before quarter-final challenge
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Denmark coach bemoans VAR decisions after exit
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the quarterfinals?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 3 One-off Test: SA-W 29/1 after follow-on at Lunch, Deepti removes Bosch
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Memory of a lifetime for me but I don’t believe in things like redemption, legacy, says Dravid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup Final: A lot was said by people who don’t even know me one percent - Hardik Pandya
    PTI
  4. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to pick eight wickets in an innings during India Women vs South Africa Women Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah peers into future to drag India back from dead
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment