Spain vs Georgia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match preview

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.
Georgia has won the hearts of fans with a series of never-say-die performances in the group stage that included a stunning win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Wednesday.
It now faces a huge test in Cologne, however, and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal darting up the wings.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock
