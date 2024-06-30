Spain vs Georgia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match preview

PREVIEW

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.

Georgia has won the hearts of fans with a series of never-say-die performances in the group stage that included a stunning win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Wednesday.

It now faces a huge test in Cologne, however, and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal darting up the wings.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off? The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, July 1, Monday, at the Cologne stadium in Germany. Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match? The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where to watch the live stream of the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)