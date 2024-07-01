Athletics Federation of India hosts send-off function for Paris-bound athletes

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra inspired the Indian athletes with his presence at a send-off function organised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), in collaboration with HSBC India on Monday.

Commending the support of HSBC, the president of AFI, Adille Sumariwalla said, “This partnership over the years has not only helped in enhancing training facilities and raise performance levels of our athletes in international events but has also encouraged more companies to come forward and support sports development and infrastructure in the country. The journey to Paris is a result of collective efforts and hard work. We are confident that our athletes will bring home laurels”.

The Head of Wealth and Personal Banking of HSBC, Sandeep Batra, expressed his appreciation for the dedication and commitment of the athletes.

“Our athleties embody the true spirit of perseverance and excellence. As you embark on this journey to the Paris Olympics, the hopes and prayers of 1.4 billion Indians are with you”, said Batra.

More than 25 athletes were present at the function, including Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani, Jyothi Yarraji, Jeswin Aldrin, Praveen Chithravel and Tajinderpal Singh Toor.