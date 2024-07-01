MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in France vs Belgium?

The AC Milan striker is not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 20:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
France’s forward Olivier Giroud applauds after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between France and Poland.
France's forward Olivier Giroud applauds after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between France and Poland. | Photo Credit: AFP
France’s forward Olivier Giroud applauds after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between France and Poland. | Photo Credit: AFP

France’s record goalscorer, Olivier Giroud is not in the starting lineup for the Les Blues in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | FRANCE VS BELGIUM LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

The 37-year-old has 57 goals for France in 136 appearances and has led the line in its 2018 World Cup winning campaign. However, Didier Deschamps hasn’t handed him a start in the ongoing European Championship.

However, the outgoing AC Milan player came on a substitute in all the three matches in group stage.

His omission from the starting lineup is related to his age and Deschamps’ tactical setup, where he prefers quicker player up front. Apart from Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram has also started as the striker for France.

France’s much-vaunted attack is suffering from a crisis of confidence and coach Deschamps, usually a steady hand guiding the squad, looks unsure of what his next move will be.

Belgium will have had some motivation sucked out of its cause following an astonishingly hostile reaction from its own supporters after it limped into the next stage of the tournament in Germany.

FRANCE VS BELGIUM HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 75

France -26

Belgium - 30

Draws - 19

Euro 2024

