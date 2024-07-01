MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of France vs Belgium Round of 16 clash?

Nyberg will be joined by fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist as the assistant referees.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 10:30 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg.
Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg. | Photo Credit: AFP

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between France and Belgium in Dusseldorf Arena.

Nyberg will be joined by fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist as the assistant referees.

Donatas Rumsas will be the VAR referee.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
Assistant referees: Mahbod Beigi (SWE), Andreas Soderkvist (SWE)
Video Assistant referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Bartosz Frankowski (POL)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Fourth official: Donatas Rumsas (LTU)

