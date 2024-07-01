Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of France vs Belgium Round of 16 clash?

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between France and Belgium in Dusseldorf Arena.
Nyberg will be joined by fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist as the assistant referees.
Donatas Rumsas will be the VAR referee.
Complete list of match officials
Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
Assistant referees: Mahbod Beigi (SWE), Andreas Soderkvist (SWE)
Video Assistant referee: Pol van Boekel (NED)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Bartosz Frankowski (POL)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Rob Dieperink (NED)
Fourth official: Donatas Rumsas (LTU)
