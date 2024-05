RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings predicted XI, fantasy team

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Chennai Super Kings in a virtual quarterfinal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the predicted XIs for both teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.

Impact Player options: Swapnil Singh/Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Bowl 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Impact Player options: Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Shaik Rasheed, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team WICKETKEEPER Dinesh Karthik BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Shivam Dube, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar ALL-ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell BOWLERS Tushar Deshpande, Yash Dayal Team Composition: RCB 7:4 CSK Credits Left: 9.5