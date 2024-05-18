MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table Update after MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians finishes on bottom after 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants

IPL Points Table 2024: Mumbai Indians finished in last position with eight points in 14 games after losing to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on Friday.

Published : May 18, 2024 00:27 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians batter Hardik Pandya after his dismissal.
Mumbai Indians batter Hardik Pandya after his dismissal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians batter Hardik Pandya after his dismissal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians succumbed to its 10th loss of the Indian Premier League after failing to chase 215 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

With just eight points in 14 matches, MI finished last in the points table while LSG even after beating the Hardik Pandya team by 18 runs was eliminated from the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings also have 14 points each but only the five-time IPL winners CSK (+0.528) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one last shot to make it in the top four.

CSK will take on RCB on Saturday.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428
2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.273
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 1 15 +0.406
4. Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 +0.528
5. Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
6. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 +0.387
8. Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
9. Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347
10. Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

(Updated after MI vs LSG on May 17)

