Mumbai Indians succumbed to its 10th loss of the Indian Premier League after failing to chase 215 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
With just eight points in 14 matches, MI finished last in the points table while LSG even after beating the Hardik Pandya team by 18 runs was eliminated from the playoffs race.
Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings also have 14 points each but only the five-time IPL winners CSK (+0.528) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one last shot to make it in the top four.
CSK will take on RCB on Saturday.
IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2. Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|+0.273
|3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|+0.406
|4. Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|+0.528
|5. Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6. Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.667
|7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|+0.387
|8. Gujarat Titans (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9. Punjab Kings (E)
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10. Mumbai Indians (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.318
(Updated after MI vs LSG on May 17)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Points Table Update after MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians finishes on bottom after 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants
- MI vs LSG Highlights IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins by 18 runs as Mumbai Indians finishes last in standings
- Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 1-0 HIL; Otavio scores in the first minute
- Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa move to semifinals
- Porto fined $1.6M by UEFA and threatened with one-season European ban over unpaid debts
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE