MI vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who will win the coin flip today?

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the India Premier League 2024 Match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
Here are the toss results and updates from the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match.
MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 6
Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 4
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3
Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1
Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 4
SQUADS
Mumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants
