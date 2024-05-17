MagazineBuy Print

MI vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians or KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who will win the coin flip today?

MI vs LSG, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai.

Updated : May 17, 2024 18:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Indians will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the India Premier League 2024 Match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

FOLLOW LIVE | MI VS LSG SCORE, COMMENTARY & UPDATES

Here are the toss results and updates from the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 match.

MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 6

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

LSG - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 4

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 4

SQUADS
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

