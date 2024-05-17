MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa move to semifinals

The Indians will next face top seeds Thai shuttlers Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semifinals.

Published : May 17, 2024 23:13 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Indian Badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualify for Thailand Open 2024 semifinals.
File Photo: Indian Badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualify for Thailand Open 2024 semifinals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Indian Badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualify for Thailand Open 2024 semifinals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed to the semifinals with a straight-game win over Malaysians Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap at the Thailand Open here on Friday.

The world No. 3 Indian duo picked up a facile 21-7 21-14 win over Arif and Yap in the quarterfinals of the Super 500 tournament.

They will next face Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei in the last four stage.

The women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also moved to the semifinals.

But unlike Satwik and Chirag, Crasto and Ponnappa had to toil hard for one hour 16 minutes to pick up a 21-15 21-23 21-19 win over the sixth seeded South Korean duo of Lee Yu Lim and Shen Seung Chan.

ALSO READ | Sunil Chhetri at ‘peace’ over his India retirement call

The Indians will next face top seeds Thai shuttlers Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semifinals, however, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam’s splendid run came to an end as he was handed a 12-21 5-21 defeat by fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Thailand Open /

Ashwini Ponnappa /

Tanisha Crasto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 116/4; Rohit, Hardik fall in quick succession in 215 chase vs Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 HIL; Ronaldo starts in Riyadh Derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa move to semifinals
    PTI
  4. Porto fined $1.6M by UEFA and threatened with one-season European ban over unpaid debts
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa move to semifinals
    PTI
  2. Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Meiraba enter quarterfinals of Thailand Open
    PTI
  3. Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag sail into second round, Prannoy loses
    PTI
  4. Satwik-Chirag look to regain competitive edge as Thailand Open begins
    PTI
  5. Badminton: China inflict double agony on Indonesia to lift Thomas and Uber Cups
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 116/4; Rohit, Hardik fall in quick succession in 215 chase vs Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: NAS 0-0 HIL; Ronaldo starts in Riyadh Derby
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa move to semifinals
    PTI
  4. Porto fined $1.6M by UEFA and threatened with one-season European ban over unpaid debts
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment