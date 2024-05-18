MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs CSK Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Chennai Super Kings. Here are the Live Streaming and Telecast details. 

Published : May 18, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni in action during an IPL game.
Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni in action during an IPL game. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni in action during an IPL game. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/The Hindu

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday serves as a potential quarterfinal with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on May 18, 2024.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings start?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
RCB Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat
CSK Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana

