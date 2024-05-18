MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Pooran’s onslaught hands Lucknow Super Giants 18-run win, consigns Mumbai Indians to the bottom of the table

At the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Friday, Pooran’s blitz (75, 29b, 5x4, 8x6) paved the way for Lucknow Super Giants’ 18-run win in its final IPL 2024 fixture.

Published : May 18, 2024 00:41 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Pooran’s blitz paved the way for Lucknow Super Giants’ 18-run win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
infoIcon

It’s not for nothing that Nicholas Pooran is rated so highly in white-ball cricket. At the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Friday, the Caribbean power-hitter’s blitz (75, 29b, 5x4, 8x6) paved the way for Lucknow Super Giants’ 18-run win in its final Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture of the season.

Already out of the playoffs race, Mumbai Indians opted to bowl on a pitch where the ball didn’t quite come on to the bat. A slow start by LSG captain KL Rahul (55, 41b, 3x4, 3x6), followed by a top-order collapse, allowed the home team to keep things under check until the 11th over, when Pooran took over and piloted his team to 214 for six.

MI started its chase briskly before rain interrupted play for 45 minutes. However, with Rohit Sharma (68, 38b, 10x4, 3x6) and Dewald Brevis making the most of the opportunities, MI cruised to 78 for no loss after eight overs.

Rohit hit fast bowlers Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq for a flurry of boundaries, while Brevis later joined in with a four and a six off the latter in the ninth over. Brevis’ innings was cut short after being caught by Krunal Pandya at long-off off Naveen.

In the next over, Krunal added to MI’s woes - this time with the ball - as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a duck before Ravi Bishnoi claimed the wicket of Rohit. He looked to drive through cover, but ended up offering a catch to Mohsin at short third.

LSG pulled things back as MI lost Hardik Pandya and Nehal Wadhera quickly. Naman Dhir (62 not out, 28b) stamped his class with a cameo, but that wasn’t enough for MI.

The evening, however, belonged to Pooran.

Walking in with LSG struggling at 69 for three, he hit a couple of fours and as many sixes off Anshul Kamboj before smashing two huge sixes off Hardik.

He forged a 109-run stand with Rahul for the fourth wicket and hit Arjun Tendulkar’s two deliveries for sixes in the 15th over before the bowler walked out of the field due to cramps.

Pooran then hoisted Dhir into the stands, before being caught by Suryakumar at long-on off Nuwan Thushara.

