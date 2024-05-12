MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian Open: ‘Concerned’ Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 title was ended in just over an hour by Chilean Tabilo, who is ranked 32nd in the world and claimed his first win over a top-10 opponent, 6-2, 6-3.

Published : May 12, 2024 23:10 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo at the Men’s ATP Rome Open tennis tournament.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo at the Men’s ATP Rome Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo at the Men’s ATP Rome Open tennis tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

Novak Djokovic described his shock third-round elimination from the Rome Open by outsider Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday as “concerning”, two days after he was hit on the head by a bottle which he said has caused nausea and dizzy spells.

Djokovic’s bid for a record-extending 41st Masters 1000 title was ended in just over an hour by Chilean Tabilo, who is ranked 32nd in the world and claimed his first win over a top-10 opponent, 6-2, 6-3.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner said that his subdued performance on a court where he has won six titles might have been due to the blow suffered while greeting fans on Friday night.

He had initially laughed off being accidentally struck on the head by a hard bottle following his straightforward second-round win over Corentin Moutet, by wearing a cycling crash helmet to training on Saturday morning.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I have to check that. Training was different. I was going for kind of easy training yesterday. I didn’t feel anything, but I also didn’t feel the same,” Djokovic told reporters.

ALSO READ | Italian Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Tabilo in third round

“Today under high stress, it was quite bad -- not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. Completely different player from what it was two nights ago.”

Djokovic also said that he would have scans to “see what’s going on” before the French Open after admitting to having headaches, nausea and dizziness on Friday night.

“The way I felt on the court today was just completely like a different player entered into my shoes,” added Djokovic. “It’s a bit concerning.”

Djokovic’s early elimination is a blow for the last major tournament before Roland Garros later this month, which started without Italian world number two Jannik Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

Home fans have also been deprived of cheering on former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti, while Djokovic’s great clay-court rival Rafael Nadal, a big crowd favourite, was dumped out in the second round on Saturday by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz.

But Tabilo was a worthy winner after tearing into his superstar opponent, racing into a 4-0 lead in the first set in less than 20 minutes, breaking Djokovic twice and surprising the Serb with a series of impressive winners.

The Chilean claimed the opening set in half an hour, leaving fans sat under the baking Rome sunshine stunned at the off-form Djokovic.

He immediately broke Djokovic for the third time in the opening game of the second set and went on to claim the biggest win of his career in remarkable style, hitting 22 winners, making just four unforced errors and not facing a single break point.

Related Topics

ATP /

Italian Open /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League points table: Arsenal tops standings after beating Man United, Manchester City second
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Italian Open: ‘Concerned’ Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama
    AFP
  2. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic loses to Alejandro Tabilo in third round
    AFP
  3. ITF Masters World Championship 2024: Nitten Kirrtane adds two more medals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Italian Open: Rafael Nadal knocked out, loses to Hurkacz in second round
    AFP
  5. Italian Open: Djokovic says he’s ‘fine’ after being hit on the head by a water bottle
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League points table: Arsenal tops standings after beating Man United, Manchester City second
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad underlines value of solidity over flamboyance in match-winning knock vs RR
    Nigamanth P
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RCB vs DC match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moves up to fifth after big win over Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashes Delhi Capitals by 40 runs for 5th consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal beats Manchester United 1-0 to go top of Premier League standings
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment