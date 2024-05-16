MagazineBuy Print

AFI signs multi-year deal with sports wear brand Puma

Being the official kit sponsor, Puma’s accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.

Published : May 16, 2024 15:56 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Chief coach of Athletics Federation of India Radha Krishnan Nair (middle) along with other athletes on the eve of 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition.
Chief coach of Athletics Federation of India Radha Krishnan Nair (middle) along with other athletes on the eve of 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chief coach of Athletics Federation of India Radha Krishnan Nair (middle) along with other athletes on the eve of 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with the sports wear brand Puma, which will now provide apparel, footwear and accessories to around 400 Indian athletes during domestic and international tournaments.

Being the official kit sponsor, Puma’s accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.

“As an athlete training for 12 years, I know the importance of high-quality gear for high-level practice. With AFI teaming up with global sports brand, Indian athletes across all levels will now have access to training gear of international excellence, assisting us to express our best in our game now,” Chopra was quoted as saying in a release.

Being the official kit sponsor, Puma’s accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary.
Being the official kit sponsor, Puma's accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Being the official kit sponsor, Puma’s accessories will be used by top Indian athletes including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“This partnership signals the bright future of Indian sport,” he added.

This is the first time Indian athletes will get access to speed suits that Puma supplies globally to other athletes.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said, “Our association with Puma represents a significant milestone for India’s athletes. With their gear, we are not only enhancing the performance of athletes but also creating a culture of excellence within the country’s sporting community.”

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India said, “At Puma, we strongly believe in serving the athletes and helping them realise their full potential with our world class performance products. We are thrilled to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and help our athletes perform at the highest levels in various sporting disciplines across the globe. Together with Athletics Federation of India, we will accelerate this transformative journey in Indian athletics.”

