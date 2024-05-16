Homecoming hero Neeraj Chopra takes the accolade and applause at Federation Cup

There was a brief roar soon after the release but no ‘both arms raised with the fingers pointing towards the sky as he turns his back while the javelin is yet to land’ gesture followed. It was never really about his performance but more about celebrating the presence of a star who had won everything in athletics by adding the Olympic, Diamond League and World Championship titles to his collection since his last domestic meet in 2021.

Yet, an unfazed Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal on the final day of the 27th Federation Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

From the moment Neeraj arrived with his entourage at the practice ground on a humid evening at 5pm, two hours before his event, he was the centre of attention. Wearing a black-and-pink t-shirt and black track pants with a cap (black again) covering a portion of his shoulder-lengthed hair, the 26-year-old had a light training session with coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz watching.

He began with a few stretching exercises, monitored by physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha, before moving on to short sprints. However, unlike his usual sessions from abroad, clips of which are shared on his social media handles, every moment here was being captured by scores of photographers from the media. An athlete or their coach, or an official would come to greet and Neeraj obliged every time. Triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel, who had their final an hour before Neeraj’s, received warm embraces from the Olympic champion. The volunteers got their selfies too.

Neeraj Chopra interacts with fellow athletes ahead of the men’s javelin throw event. | Photo Credit: PTI

The two thousand-odd spectators got their first glimpse of Neeraj at half-past-six as the 12 javelin throw finalists walked along the periphery of the track adjacent to the triple jump sandpit to reach the runway. The applause and cheers began when many in the stands mistook his ‘practice throw’ for his competition opener. The support only got louder from there on.

Bhubaneswar has always been a special place for Neeraj. He had changed his training base from Patiala to Bhubaneswar in 2020 due to warmer conditions during his preparation for Tokyo Olympics. In 2017, the then junior world champion showed his might at the continental level by winning the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with the last throw of competition. Coincidentally, it was the last time he hurled the spear in the Odisha capital in a competition.

On Wednesday, however, the athlete from Haryana settled the affair well before the final throw. He had qualified for the Paris Olympics during his historic gold medal-winning performance at last year’s World Championships in Budapest. He opened this season with an impressive 88.36m, less than a week ago, at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj, who usually gets exemption from domestic meets, decided to take part in the Federation Cup as he wanted to compete on home soil. Next month’s National Inter-State Championships are too close to the Olympics and in the middle of a list of bigger events abroad.

After Karnataka’s Manu DP opened the competition with 82.06m, it was time for Neeraj’s first throw. He adjusted his shoes, had a last-minute stretch, pulled up the right-shoulder sleeve, and off he went on the runway before releasing the javelin - 82m.

Neeraj looked towards the spectators and asked for more applause for his second throw. Understanding the task at hand, the crowd replied with chants of “Neeraj! Neeraj!” and loud whistles. Before getting into position, he acknowledged them with a bow. However, unsatisfied with his attempt, he intentionally committed a foul. The same routine followed leading up to the third which finished with an 81.29m throw. Meanwhile, Kishore Jena, the other Indian javelin thrower with a spot confirmed for the Summer Games, was having a forgetful night as he struggled with his technique.

Before the fourth round began, Neeraj went for a brief chat with coach Bartonietz who had been watching the action from behind a fence.

As the action resumed with the bottom-four eliminated and the order reset, Chopra went to throw just before Manu. With the jersey changed, the lumbar belt opened and tightened again, the extra powder on the hand holding the spear shaken off, he took off for what turned out to be his best and last throw of the night - 82.27m.

(From left) Manu D.P., Neeraj Chopra, and Uttam Balasaheb Patil during the medal ceremony of the Javelin Throw final event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Manu, looking to join Neeraj and Jena by achieving the Olympic qualifying standard of 85.50m, could only produce an effort of 81.47m in the fourth round and a foul in the fifth. Neeraj decided to skip his penultimate attempt and when Manu fouled in the last round, he understandably gave a pass to that one as well.

Neeraj joined the rest of the finalists for a group photo before he made it to the mixed zone where he asked the scribes to pay attention to the 400m men’s final before answering their questions. “When I realised my body was not up for it, I decided to skip the last two attempts,” he said before sportingly adding, “ Mujhe lag raha tha Manu phenk dega aaj toh par uss se lag nahin payi kyunki uski javelin jaldi land ho rahi thi (I expected Manu to win but he could not execute as his javelin was landing early).”

For India’s lone Olympic gold medallist in track and field, there wasn’t as much hype regarding his participation at the event. While it was a comparatively decent turnout considering the usual attendance at domestic meets, eventually, more than half of the 15,000-capacity stadium was vacant. Nevertheless, Neeraj acknowledged those who showed up with “Thank you for supporting the athletes” after the medal ceremony.

What could have been a warm homecoming for all he has achieved so far and a big send-off ceremony for Paris at the same time did not materialise into either of the two.