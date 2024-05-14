Federation Cup 2024: Athletics Federation of India hopeful of sending 35 athletes to Paris Olympics

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is excited about the prospect of sending a team of 35 athletes and an improved show in the Paris Olympics.

AFI president Adille Sumariwala said the federation expected to field a big team in Paris, a jump from 26 in 2021.

“So far 20 have qualified directly, including the relay teams, for the Olympics. Some will qualify through the rankings. We hope by the time the qualification period closes, 35 of our athletes would have qualified,” said Sumariwalla at a press conference on the sidelines of the National Federation athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.

Explaining the reason behind World and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s participation in the Federation meet, Sumariwalla said the ace athlete would compete here as he would not be available for the mandatory inter-state meet, scheduled at Panchkula from June 27 to 30, as it was clashing with the Paris Diamond League.

“We thought participation in the Paris Diamond League would be good for Neeraj. He is the only guy who has got the special permission. For all others, the inter-state is a mandatory event,” said Sumariwalla.

The AFI president expressed confidence that the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team would earn a ticket to Paris in the Asian Relays in Bangkok later this month.

Without predicting anything about the medals, Sumariwalla said several Indians are within the medal range in the Paris Olympics.

Javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who finished ninth with a 76.31m throw in the recently held Doha Diamond League, said he would rectify his mistakes and perform better in future events.

“In the Diamond League, my warm-up was good, but I faced some issues in the main event and could not do well. There was a technical issue. I was a little over confident. I have learnt from the experience, which will help me. I will try not to repeat my mistakes and will perform well in the future,” said Jena.

The local lad said it would be nice to compete alongside Neeraj in the Olympics. “Two of us are there in the Olympics. If another guy qualifies, it will be much better as we can push each other. We all want Neeraj to win the gold again. Everyone who competes wants to win a medal. I also want to win a medal. Our training is going on well and everything is looking good from here,” said Jena.