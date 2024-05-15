MagazineBuy Print

Vinesh Phogat urges WFI to release details on trials format ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, who secured a quota place in the women’s 50kg category for India, expressed her concern with a letter directed to the WFI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Published : May 15, 2024 22:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat, who secured a quota place in the women’s 50kg category for India.
FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat, who secured a quota place in the women’s 50kg category for India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vinesh Phogat, who secured a quota place in the women’s 50kg category for India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, criticised the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not not providing information about the trials format, “including the date, time and venue” with three months left for the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh, who secured a quota place in the women’s 50kg category for India, took to X to share her concern with a letter directed to the WFI and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

“At this crucial stage, it is essential that all the qualified athletes have absolute clarity on the pathway and process towards the Olympics. Such clarity not only ensures fair competition but also maximises our country’s chances of securing medals and achieving excellence performance on the global stage.

“I request the Sports Ministry of India, IOA, Sports Authority of India and Wrestling Federation of India to prioritize this matter and promptly announce the dates, time, venue and exact format for the trials officially.”

India secured a total of six Olympic quotas in wrestling with five bagged by women wrestlers.

