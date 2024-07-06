MagazineBuy Print

Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer’s Olympic Games have rejected the invitation, the Russian Wrestling Federation said Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 17:35 IST , Moscow - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer’s Games have rejected the invitation.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer's Games have rejected the invitation.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Russian wrestlers who were given permission to participate in this summer’s Games have rejected the invitation. | Photo Credit: AFP

“We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes,” the federation said in a statement, announcing that the governing body, coaches and athletes had taken a ‘unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympics Games’.

But the national federation said Saturday that 10 wrestlers who passed the eligibility checks would boycott the Games in protest at the IOC.

“We do not accept the unsportsmanlike selection principle that guided the International Olympic Committee when forming the list of eligible athletes, the purpose of which is to undermine the principle of unity of our team,” the federation said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Campbell, Norman criticise UK Athletics after Paris Olympics snubs

The federation’s executive committee, coaches and wrestlers ‘came to the unanimous decision to refuse to participate in the Olympic Games’.

Russian athletes hoping to compete in Paris must demonstrate they do not support Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine and have no links to the country’s armed forces.

Those admitted will have to compete under a neutral banner and will be excluded from any team events and also the opening ceremony.

Russian officials have repeatedly blasted the IOC policy.

