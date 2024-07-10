The last and only major trophy the Netherlands won was the 1988 European Championship. In 2024, it is edging closer to repeating history but this time faces England in the semifinal and if it gets past the Three Lions, the unbeaten Spain awaits in the grand finale on July 14.

The Dutch are being led by coach Ronald Koeman, who was part of the Euro-winning side, and will attempt to go down in history books as only the second man to win the Euros both as a player and a coach - the first being Beri Vogts of Germany.

The Netherlands has been playing an attractive and aggressive brand of football so far and has scored the third-highest number of goals (9) in the tournament behind Spain and Germany.

Cody Gakpo is the joint-leading goalscorer with three goals as the Liverpool attacker has been a menace for the Dutch on the left flank.

Although the Netherlands is relying on its ultra-attacking approach which is working for it, this has come at the cost of its poor showing at the back.

Holland has conceded five goals so far, the most out of the four semifinalists, and its overall defensive performance has been below par compared to the other big teams of the tournament.

Attack - the best form of defense?

When it comes to attacking stats, the Netherlands is ranking high in Euro 2024. It is averaging an xG (expected goals) per 90 minutes of 1.49, the second-highest among the final four teams behind Spain.

It has taken 20 shots on target and has a conversion rate of 16.4 per cent. It has made 105 progressive carries and 230 passes into the final third, which is less than France. The difference is the Dutch have converted those forward forays into goalscoring opportunities unlike France which scored once from open play.

However, their defensive stats have been on the other end of the spectrum.

They have conceded 21 shots on target and have only won 48.6 per cent of its defensive duels - 10th worst out of the 24 teams playing in the tournament. They also have just 28 interceptions and 14 blocks made in five matches but even with these poor numbers, they still stand with a realistic shot at the title.

This is because it is almost as if the Netherlands is ready to risk conceding goals and not playing safe due to its attacking approach. It pushes up in numbers and maintains a high backline indicating that it aims to outscore its opponents.

Analysis of Netherlands’ defensive tactics

The Netherlands plays with a 4-3-3 formation with two central midfielders and one attacking midfielder in the form of Xavi Simons.

The back-four consists of the centre-back pairing of Virgil Van Dijk and Stefan De Vrij, Nathan Ake on the left, Denzel Dumfries on the right.

When out of possession, Netherlands tries to maintain its back-four however, as soon as it gets the ball, Dumfries is relieved from his defensive duty. He joins the attack by either pushing high up on the right wing, giving an overlapping option on the final third or cutting in as an inverted full-back to add body in central midfield.

Denzel Dumfires (22) joins the attack and plays a pass into the box for Memphis Depay against Romania during the round of 16 of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: SonyLIV screengrab

This converts its backline from a back-four to a three-man defence with Ake moving central. This gives the Netherlands an extra player in attack with the backline pressing extremely high, crossing the halfway line to apply pressure on the opposing team.

The high backline and narrow defensive setup make the Netherlands highly susceptible to counterattacks. Although Dumfries is a quick player and can fall back, he can often be caught out of position against the opponent’s winger.

Marcel Sabitzer making a run behind on the left flank as Denzel Dumfries fails to mark him. Sabitzer scored the winner against Netherlands with this move in the group stage of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: SonyLIV screengrab

Hence, most of the attacks it fends off are on the right wing making it the strongest area for Netherlands.

Out of the five goals its has conceded, one has been off of a corner, while the other four have been from the left flanks

The way to score against the Netherlands is to make most of the counterattacks, stretch its defense by utilising the wings and attack from the left flank with overlapping runs by wide players.

Can Netherlands win Euro 2024?

The attacking build-up has been on point, however, and it needs to be more clinical in front of goal. Its centre-forward Memphis Depay has only scored once so far and Koeman is yet to figure out a permanent player on the right wing since he has been switching between Donyell Malen and Steven Bergwijn.

Against England, which has a tight defensive shape, playing a deep backline which is a problem for the Netherlands since it will be difficult to find space in the final third and hence chances are expected to be scarce.

But, on the other hand, England is predicted to continue playing narrow with two attacking midfielders in Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. With only one player on each flank, England will find it difficult to stretch the Dutch defence. Additionally, Bukayo Saka is on the right wing, opposite of Dumfries, hence either Luke Shaw or Kieran Trippier (depending on who starts) will have to play a pivotal role on the left in England’s attacks.

If Netherlands goes through the semifinal, it faces Spain in what would be a repeat of the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. Spain’s backline is a bit slower and ageing, which is perfect for the dynamic Dutch attackers to play around and find goals. However, its wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are in terrific form and will be able to exploit the gaps in the Dutch defence.