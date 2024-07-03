MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vinesh Phogat receives Schengen visa for Spain with help from sports ministry, MEA

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Phogat will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 20:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Vinesh Phogat (left) in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024.
Vinesh Phogat (left) in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat (left) in action during a match at 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur on February 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu

World Championships bronze medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be able to travel to Spain for a competition as she received her Schengen visa on Wednesday with help from the government.

Phogat, who is competing at the Grand Prix of Spain 2024 in Madrid, has her flight scheduled for Wednesday night but did not get her visa till this morning.

She initially sought “urgent help” from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ministry of External Affairs as she did not have information on her visa.

ALSO READ | Brewing up a storm: Puja Tomar’s long-winding journey to the top

“Dear authorities, Im requesting for urgent help. I applied for my Schengen visa in Bangalore on 24th june. I have to leave tonight for a competition in Spain on 6th July but have no information on visa.

“Requesting @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat to help,” she wrote on ‘X’.

Around three hours later, Phogat informed that she has got her Schengen visa.

“I have just now received my Schengen visa. I would like to sincerely thank all the authorities who have helped me get the visa so quickly. Means a lot. Thank you @mansukhmandviya @BangaloreFrance @MEABharat @DGSAI, TOPS and MOC team,” she wrote on ‘X’ again.

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Phogat will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Paris Olympics /

Paris Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat receives Schengen visa for Spain with help from sports ministry, MEA
    PTI
  2. LeBron James signs new two-year deal with Lakers: reports
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal-Dusan Lajovic pair bows out in opening round
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Confident Kroos says Germany-Spain clash ‘won’t be my last game’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Vinesh Phogat receives Schengen visa for Spain with help from sports ministry, MEA
    PTI
  2. Bajrang Punia calls NADA arrogant, says he is being targetted
    PTI
  3. NADA suspends Bajrang Punia again, serves him notice of charge
    PTI
  4. IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted
    PTI
  5. India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vinesh Phogat receives Schengen visa for Spain with help from sports ministry, MEA
    PTI
  2. LeBron James signs new two-year deal with Lakers: reports
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal-Dusan Lajovic pair bows out in opening round
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 3: Abhay-Velavan pair gets top billing in Asian Doubles Squash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Confident Kroos says Germany-Spain clash ‘won’t be my last game’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment