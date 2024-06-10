MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted

Six Indian grapplers -- Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) in women’s section and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) in men’s -- have qualified for Paris.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 16:10 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo of IOA president PT Usha.
File Photo of IOA president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

File Photo of IOA president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Indian Olympic Association will provide “extensive support” to the six Olympics-bound wrestlers, with the national Olympic committee and Wrestling Federation of India also accepting ace grappler Vinesh Phogat’s request for additional support to aid her training.

Six Indian grapplers -- Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) in women’s section and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) in men’s -- have qualified for Paris.

IOA president PT Usha said in a statement on Monday the aim of the exercise is to ensure peak performance of the wrestlers.

READ | India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024

“By providing on extensive support team, we aim to ensure that our wrestlers have access to the best resources, enabling their peak performance. This decision aligns with our commitment to foster an environment where athletes can thrive,” said Usha.

IOA and WFI are planning a support team for wrestlers that will include coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental-conditioning coaches, and other essential staff in the days leading up to the Olympics.

Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh said more support staff will be provided to Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh for her Paris training.

“We will ensure that Vinesh and all our wrestlers receive the necessary support to excel and keep India’s flag flying,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had approved multiple proposals from Paris-bound athletes, including Vinesh.

Vinesh has sought financial assistance towards competition and training camp in Madrid followed by a training camp in Boulogne sur-Mer, France.

She will also compete in the Grand Prix, Spain, in July before heading to Boulogne sur-Mer for a 20-day training ahead of the Olympic Games.

The IOA-WFI assistance is over and above what the Indian grapplers are getting under the MOC’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“This initiative is part of the larger mission of the IOA and WFI to continuously improve the training, preparation, and overall support mechanisms available to all Indian athletes. The goal is to create a sustainable model of excellence that can propel Indians to greater heights on the global stage,” the IOA statement added.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phoghat /

Antim Panghal /

Anshu Malik /

Nisha Dahiya /

Aman Sehrawat /

PT Usha /

IOA /

WFI /

Wrestling /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted
    PTI
  2. England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1: Lens signs Will Still as head coach
    Reuters
  4. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted
    PTI
  2. India’s Reetika Hooda clinches silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bajrang Punia’s provisional suspension revoked by National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. WFI chief Sanjay Singh confirms no trials for Paris Olympics, quota winners to qualify
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted
    PTI
  2. England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1: Lens signs Will Still as head coach
    Reuters
  4. Gulveer Singh breaks Avinash Sable’s 5000m National Record in Portland
    Team Sportstar
  5. ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment