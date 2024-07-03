MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Gauff crushes qualifier Todoni to reach third round

The U.S. Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one hour six minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 19:17 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after defeating Anca Todoni of Romania.
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after defeating Anca Todoni of Romania. | Photo Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts after defeating Anca Todoni of Romania. | Photo Credit: Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

Coco Gauff did not look at her imperious best under the roof on Wimbledon’s Court One on Wednesday but she was always in control of an error-strewn second-round 6-2 6-1 victory over Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni.

The U.S. Open champion slipped and fell twice on the slick court and muttered to herself during the one hour six minute match against an opponent ranked 140 places below her.

ALSO READ | Making third straight final would be a dream, says Jabeur

Second seed Gauff, a crowd favourite at Wimbledon after announcing her arrival on the big stage with a fourth-round run as a 15-year-old five years ago, produced 16 unforced errors in the short match and managed to land only 43% of her first serves.

But her nervous opponent, at 19, six months Gauff’s junior, hit 23 unforced errors and could not find her range against the American, who wrapped up the match with a drop shot that Todoni could only send wide.

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon

