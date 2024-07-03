MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Making third straight final would be a dream, says Jabeur

Jabeur lost the 2022 final to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and the 2023 title match to Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 15:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a backhand return to Moyuka Uchijima.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a backhand return to Moyuka Uchijima. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a backhand return to Moyuka Uchijima. | Photo Credit: AP

Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur said she is dreaming of reaching a third straight Wimbledon final this month and that managing the negative emotions would be a key factor in getting to the title decider.

Jabeur, who lost the 2022 final to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and the 2023 title match to Czech Marketa Vondrousova, got her latest grasscourt Grand Slam campaign off to a good start with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

“If I make it a third year in a row to the final, that would be like a dream,” the 29-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

“I know I have a big capacity of doing it, I’ve been working on myself a lot. I can see myself winning this tournament hopefully.”

Jabeur said she has to keep control of her emotions on court if this is going to be her year at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2024, July 3 schedule

“I always try to remember that this is the place where I belong, where I play amazing and where I feel amazing,” she told The National.

“So I’m just going to enjoy every moment that I’m here at Wimbledon and hopefully it will be the right year.

“For me, the most important thing is to know how to manage my feelings, especially when I really need them and sometimes I try to be less tough with myself, because that’s not great as well.” 

