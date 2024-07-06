MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Vinesh Phogat wins Spanish Grand Prix gold ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

In a perfect build-up to the Paris Olympics, top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the women’s 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 22:13 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Vinesh Phogat clinched the women’s 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain. (File Photo)
Vinesh Phogat clinched the women's 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Vinesh Phogat clinched the women’s 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a perfect build-up to the Paris Olympics, top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the women’s 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain here on Saturday.

The two-time World Championship bronze medallist defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final to bag the gold.

Mariia is a former Russian wrestler who is now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete.

Vinesh, who received her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday, won three bouts without much difficulty to storm into the final.

The 29-year-old former Asian Games gold medallist first beat Pan American champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba 12-4 on points.

She then registered a win by fall against Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Vinesh beat another Canadian Katie Dutchak 9-4 on points.

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Vinesh will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Games.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
