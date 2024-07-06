In a perfect build-up to the Paris Olympics, top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched the women’s 50kg gold medal at the Grand Prix of Spain here on Saturday.

The two-time World Championship bronze medallist defeated Mariia Tiumerekova 10-5 in the final to bag the gold.

Mariia is a former Russian wrestler who is now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete.

Vinesh, who received her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday, won three bouts without much difficulty to storm into the final.

The 29-year-old former Asian Games gold medallist first beat Pan American champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba 12-4 on points.

She then registered a win by fall against Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Vinesh beat another Canadian Katie Dutchak 9-4 on points.

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Vinesh will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Games.