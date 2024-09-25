MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Anti-Doping Agency serves whereabouts failure notice to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat

All the athletes registered with NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), of which Vinesh is a part, are required to provide details about their availability for dope tests.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 19:39 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Vinesh Phogat, who has recently joined Congress, will be contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency.
Vinesh Phogat, who has recently joined Congress, will be contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Vinesh Phogat, who has recently joined Congress, will be contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Wednesday served a notice to wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat for whereabouts failure and sought an explanation within 14 days.

Vinesh had announced her retirement after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics in August, saying she doesn’t have the strength to continue. The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout, had announced her decision via social media.

All the athletes registered with NADA’s Registered Testing Pool (RTP), of which Vinesh is a part, are required to provide details about their availability for dope tests.

If they fill the details and are found not available on that location at that given time, it is considered a whereabouts failure.

The NADA, in its notice, conveyed to Vinesh that she had apparently committed a whereabouts failure as she was not available for a dope test on September 9 at her house in Kharkhoda village in Sonepat.

Vinesh had announced her retirement from the sport after her Paris Olympics campaign ended in heartbreak, where she made the final but was disqualified ahead of her gold-medal bout for being overweight.

READ: WFI president urges CWG Federation to retain wrestling in Commonwealth Games 2026

Vinesh and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party recently and she is contesting the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from Julana constituency.

She has been busy campaigning in the Julana constituency these days.

“You are hereby given a formal notice to notify you about apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR, and to invite you to make any comments before we come to a final decision on the matter,” the NADA notice read.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension

“A Dope Control Officer (DCO) was sent to test you on that dav at that time and place. However, he was unable to locate you for testing as you were not available at the given location.” Vinesh needs to either accept the failure or provide evidence that she was present in that location for about 60 minutes.

It may be mentioned that one whereabouts failure does not constitute an anti-doping rule violation. There must be three whereabouts failures (whether filing failures or missed tests) within a 12-month period for NADA to charge an athlete.

Related Topics

Vinesh Phogat /

NADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Anti-Doping Agency serves whereabouts failure notice to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat
    PTI
  3. UEFA Europa League: Lazio fans with weapons detained ahead of match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg
    AP
  4. SL vs NZ: Nishan Peiris to make Test debut for Sri Lanka in second match against New Zealand
    PTI
  5. Sky no more the limit for Akash, India pace battery’s freshest face
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. National Anti-Doping Agency serves whereabouts failure notice to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat
    PTI
  2. WFI president urges CWG Federation to retain wrestling in Commonwealth Games 2026
    PTI
  3. Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat announce Wrestling Champions Super League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi HC seeks NADA’s stand on wrestler Bajrang Punia’s plea against suspension
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bajrang Punia moves Delhi High Court requesting quashing of provisional suspension by NADA
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, September 25: Equestrian Fouaad Mirza clinches top spot in Poland
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Anti-Doping Agency serves whereabouts failure notice to retired wrestler Vinesh Phogat
    PTI
  3. UEFA Europa League: Lazio fans with weapons detained ahead of match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg
    AP
  4. SL vs NZ: Nishan Peiris to make Test debut for Sri Lanka in second match against New Zealand
    PTI
  5. Sky no more the limit for Akash, India pace battery’s freshest face
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment