Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern

Harry Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for around 87 million pounds ($108.52 million) in August last year, scored his 43rd goal in 43 games for the German side this season.

Published : May 01, 2024 11:21 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader/AP

Harry Kane says he is in for the ride with Bayern Munich as his hunt for the first major trophy of his career continues after scoring his eighth Champions League goal this season in the 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg semi-final tie.

Vinicius Jr scored in the 24th minute to give Real the lead in the first half but the hosts scored twice in four minutes early in the second half through a Leroy Sane strike and Kane penalty, before Vinicius’ spot kick held Bayern to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

The English striker, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for around 87 million pounds ($108.52 million) in August last year, scored his 43rd goal in 43 games for the German side this season.

Bayer Leverkusen halted Bayern’s run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Bavarians were eliminated from the German Cup but despite these setbacks, Bayern still has a shot at the Champions League trophy.

“Everything we’re fighting for this year is in this competition,” Kane told reporters. “It’ll be tough. We have to go (to the Bernabeu for the second leg) with full belief.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bayern vs Madrid highlights

“These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here. I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments.

“I’m here for many years. It’s not a one-off year I’m here for. Of course at the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season.”

Bayern travels to Madrid for the return leg on May 8 and visits VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday

