Women’s Asia Cup 2024: India beats UAE, poised to reach semifinals

Richa Ghosh (64, 29b) and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b) notched up fifties to guide India cross the 200-run mark after the side’s top order collapsed in the PowerPlay.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 17:18 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
With the win against UAE, India - the defending champion - sits top of Group A with four points from two games, just two wins away from clinching another T20 Asia Cup title.
India beat UAE by 78 runs on Sunday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium to step closer to the semifinals of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024.

With this win, the defending champion sits top of Group A with four points from two games, just a few wins away from clinching a record-extending eighth T20 Asia Cup title.

Richa Ghosh (64, 29b) and Harmanpreet Kaur (66, 47b) notched up fifties to guide India over the 200-run mark after the side lost early wickets in the PowerPlay.

The Women in Blue were put to bat first after UAE won the toss. Despite a steady scoring rate, India was jolted by the quick dismissals of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Dayalan Hemalatha. However, the middle-order stepped up to the task to give India a commanding 201/5, its highest score in the format and the highest team total in the Asia Cup’s T20I variant,

Skipper Harmanpreet steadied things with the bat as she fostered two 50-run partnerships at the crease - with Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa.

Richa’s blitzkrieg helped India post the target of 201 in the 20th over after she hit Heena Hotchandani for five boundaries. The India wicketkeeper also brought up her first half-century in T20 Internationals.

Offbreak spinner Kavisha Egodage picked up two wickets, removing Smriti and Jemimah.

Chasing 202 was an uphill task for the UAE batters from the off. In the fifth over, Renuka Thakur removed a struggling Theertha Satish, after which Pooja Vastrakar clean bowled Rinitha Rajith.

Deepti Sharma added two more scalps to her tally in this tournament after she sent Samaira Dharnidharka and Heena Hotchandani back to the dugout.

Radha Yadav also picked up a wicket after she removed Khushi Sharma.

Some respite was offered by Esha Oza (38, 36b) but debutant Tanuja Kanwer removed her in the 13th over after Richa stumped the UAE skipper. Kavisha Egodage (40, 34b) remained unbeaten but bore witness to a chasing effort were UAE was just not in the game for most part.

