The fastest men and women at the Olympics: The evolution of sprint

When Coroebus, a cook, won the first recorded event at the Ancient Olympic Games in 776 B.C., one could imagine the crowd that rushed to embrace him. In those days, the athletes ran naked at Olympia in Greece, and Coroebus ran something like 200 yards on a sanded course to come up with the most glorious moment of his life.

There is something fascinating about the sprint, for the 630-foot race, which roughly comes to 192 metres, or about a length of the stadium those days, was the lone event at the Olympiad, held every four years for some 13 editions. The race was called the ‘stade’ and the word stadium came from that.

Centuries later, when the modern Olympics came into being in 1896 in Athens, Greece, the first race in the Games was the 100m and American Francis Lane won the first heat, becoming the first man to win a race at the Olympics. Another American, Thomas Burke — basically a quartermiler — became the fastest man at the first Olympics, winning in 12.0s after clocking 11.8s in the semifinal. He was one of the few men using the crouching start then.

Frank Jarvis, a descendant of the first U.S.A President George Washington, beat Burke’s time, clocking 11.0s for the gold at the next Olympics in 1900 after timing a world record-equalling 10.8s in his heat.

Digging a ‘launch pad’

Starting blocks, which helped sprinters accelerate quickly by giving them an extra push off the ground at the start of the race, were introduced in the Olympics only in 1948, but even before that, athletes used to dig their own ‘launch pad’ into the ground at the starting line.

Jesse Owens, the legend

The legendary American sprinter Jesse Owens, who entered Berlin as the world record holder in the 100m, 200m and long jump, won a historic four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics in front of an unimpressed Adolf Hitler. Later, he was forced to run against horses and trains after being banned from amateur competitions by Avery Brudage, the president of the US Olympic Committee and the Amateur Athletics Union then, for refusing to fulfill commercial obligations.

US athlete Jesse Owens crossing the finish line to win the 100 meter and setting a new world record at the Berlin Olympics in 1936. | Photo Credit: AFP

For those looking for landmarks, American Jim Hines broke the 10-second barrier in the 100m at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, where he took gold. It came 72 years after the first Olympics, and it took another 42 years for a white man to do a sub-10s run when Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre clocked 9.98s in 2010.

A phenomenon

Still, not many expected Usain Bolt — the greatest sprinter ever — to achieve the world record of 9.58s in 100m at the 2009 Worlds in Berlin. Many felt that it came at least 20 years too early.

Gold medalist Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica bites his medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

But Bolt is one of a kind, a phenomenon, and probably the greatest track and field athlete of all time. Despite his 6’5” frame, which many felt was not ideal for the short sprint, Bolt made it look so easy, and he completed a hat-trick of Olympic titles in the 100m and 200m (in 2008, 2012 and 2016).