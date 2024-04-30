Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE score, BAY 0-1 RMA, Champions League semifinals: Vinicius scores against run of play for Madrid lead

- May 01, 2024 00:54GOAL24’ GOOALL! BAY 0-1 RMA! VINICIUS SCORES!
- May 01, 2024 00:5221’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Madrid works out a short corner, with Kroos passing the ball to Vinicius. The Brazilian tries a cross but sends the ball out of play, into the sea of Bayern supporters who were quite happy with that.
- May 01, 2024 00:5019’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Kane shields the ball under pressure and tries to find Sane, who had made a forward run. But Rudiger had a headstart, allowing the Madrid centre-back to reach the ball first and thwart the attack.
- May 01, 2024 00:4615’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Laimer shows excellent vision to find Muller in the box with a lob. Muller tries to square the ball to Kane in the middle but the ball takes a deflection off Nacho and ends up with Lunin.
- May 01, 2024 00:4312’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Musiala gets the ball inside the box and finds himself with a shooting chance. But he skies his effort. Madrid cannot seem to catch a breath at the moment.
- May 01, 2024 00:4111’ BAY 0-0 RMA
10 minutes in, and it has been all Bayern. The record-time champion is struggling to find a tempo in the match.
- May 01, 2024 00:419’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Bellingham loses the ball in midfield and Kane takes advantage. Seeing Lunin off his line, he goes for an ambitious effort and tries to catch the Madrid keeper out from the halfway line. In the end, the effort is not on target and Lunin had recovered in time.
- May 01, 2024 00:397’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Madrid loses the ball cheaply, allowing Kane to feed the ball to Sane., Sane’s first touch is not the best, taking him away from goal. He shoots at the near-post nonetheless, but cannot hit the target with his effort.
- May 01, 2024 00:386’ BAY 0-0 RMA
This time, Sane finds Kane inside the box after a penetrating run inside the final third. Kane reacts fast to take a shot but it is straight at Lunin, who shows a good pair of hands to hold on to the ball.
- May 01, 2024 00:354’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Bayern has ha a good start at home, putting the Madrid backline under pressure in these opening minutes. The Los Blancos are yet to have a proper spell of possession.
- May 01, 2024 00:321’ BAY 0-0 RMA
Bayern almost takes the lead in the first minute. Kane sets up Sane inside the box with a deft touch and the latter aims for the far corner with a grounded shot. Lunin makes a good save with his legs.
- May 01, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid is underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
- May 01, 2024 00:10The Allianz Arena is set! Kick-off approaching soon!
- April 30, 2024 23:46Head-to-head record!
Real Madrid versus Bayern is the match that has historically been played most often in the Champions League/European Cup with 26 matches
Played: 26
Bayern Munich wins: 11
Draws: 3
Real Madrid wins: 12
- April 30, 2024 23:29Bayern Munich starting line-up!
- April 30, 2024 22:26Real Madrid starting line-up!
- April 30, 2024 22:26Preview
Bayern is up against another European heavyweight as it hosts record 14-time champion Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.
Both teams have played each other 26 times in the competition. Bayern slightly edges the head-to-head record with 12 wins compared to Madrid’s 11. Three matches have ended in a draw.
Madrid should arrive well rested after the Spanish league moved its game at Real Sociedad to Friday, which Madrid won 1-0.
With Madrid set to win Spain’s domestic title, coach Carlo Ancelotti kept Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on the bench at the start of the league game in San Sebastian. Forward Rodrygo did not travel with the team because of the flu.
Read full preview HERE
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match kick-off?
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, May 1 at the Allian Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first-leg match
The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League 2023-24 semifinal first leg match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.
