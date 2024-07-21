Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell

Former Croatian international midfielder Ivan Rakitic has signed with Hajduk Split, the club announced Sunday.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla player arrives after cancelling his agreement with Saudi side Al-Shabab, will play for Hajduk for the next season.

“One of the best players in the history of Croatian football minutes before midnight has signed an agreement with Hajduk until the end of the season with an option for further extension of one season”, Hajduk Split announced on its web-site.

Rakitic, who Hajduk presented as the most decorated player in the Croatian league, will be officially presented on Sunday night at a press-conference in Split.

The 36-year-old started his career in Basel, Switzerland, later playing for Germany’s Schalke 04 before moving to Spain.

He won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and the Europa League twice with Sevilla.

He made 106 appearances for Croatia playing a key role in winning the silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.