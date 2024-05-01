MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round

Bopanna and Ebden, who are the reigning Australian Open men’s doubles champions, went down 7-6 (4), 7-5 in a contest that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

Published : May 01, 2024 11:37 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Earlier this year, Bopanna had become the oldest world number one in doubles.
FILE PHOTO: Earlier this year, Bopanna had become the oldest world number one in doubles. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Earlier this year, Bopanna had become the oldest world number one in doubles. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden bowed out of the ATP Mutua Madrid Open after a shocking first-round loss to the unheralded duo of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson.

Bopanna and Ebden, who are the reigning Australian Open men’s doubles champions, went down 7-6 (4), 7-5 in a contest that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

Squaring off for the first time, the American-Australian duo matched Bopanna and Ebden shot for shot.

Korda and Thompson displayed a strong service game and saved the lone break point they conceded in the opening set.

To their credit, Bopanna and Ebden also did not allow Korda and Thompson to convert the three breaks points they ended up conceding. However, Korda and Thompson managed to gain the upper-hand by clinching the set in a tie-breaker.

Korda and Thompson gained in confidence and managed to break Bopanna and Ebden once from the four chances that came their way.

The top seeds, in contrast, could not exert any such pressure, resulting in an early exit from the tournament, being played on clay.

The rare setback notwithstanding, Bopanna and Ebden have enjoyed a good run on the circuit, winning the Indian Wells Masters last year which made the 43-year-old Indian the oldest ever ATP Masters 1000 champion.

The duo made the men’s doubles semifinals at Wimbledon and the final of the US Open in the same season.

Earlier this year, Bopanna also became the oldest world number one in doubles thanks to the Australian Open triumph.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round
    PTI
  2. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
    Reuters
  3. NBA Playoffs roundup: 76ers fend off Knicks in OT, keep season alive
    Reuters
  4. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL 2024: Pandya and MI players fined for slow over rate offence against LSG
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round
    PTI
  2. Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup
    Reuters
  3. Nadal bids farewell to Madrid after defeat by Lehecka
    Reuters
  4. Madrid Open 2024: Swiatek rallies against Haddad Maia to reach semis
    AP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: Champion Canada to face Britain or Germany in quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid Open: Top-seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked in first round
    PTI
  2. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Hungry for more Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern
    Reuters
  3. NBA Playoffs roundup: 76ers fend off Knicks in OT, keep season alive
    Reuters
  4. Johannes Vetter: An Olympic medal in javelin throw would be much nicer than a world record this year
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL 2024: Pandya and MI players fined for slow over rate offence against LSG
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment