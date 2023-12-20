MagazineBuy Print

CSK Probable Playing XI IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings squad composition, new players, top buys in auction

CSK IPL 2024: Here is how Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI could look after it bought six players at the auction on December 19.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing a record sixth title in the IPL 2024 season.
Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing a record sixth title in the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Chennai Super Kings will be eyeing a record sixth title in the IPL 2024 season. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The IPL 2024 Auction ended on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings bought six new players at the bidding, with the star attractions being the Kiwi duo of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. The MS Dhoni-led side will also have the services of India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was purchased for Rs. 4 crore, and the 20-year-old hard-hitting batter from Uttar Pradesh, Sameer Rizvi, who fetched a whopping Rs. 8.40 crore.

With a plethora of all-rounders at its disposal, CSK seems to have covered all bases and has enviable depth in its batting order, with Deepak Chahar potentially slotting in as late as No. 10.

CSK IPL 2024 Probable Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra/Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana/Mustafizur Rahman.

CSK players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK IPL 2024 SQUAD COMPOSITION

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (NZ), Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG), Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner (NZ), Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Mukesh Choudhary.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 Auction /

IPL 2024

