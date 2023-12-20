MagazineBuy Print

IPL most expensive players: List of top 10 costliest buys in Indian Premier League 2024 auction

IPL Auction 2024: Here is the list of the Top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL 2024 player auction.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:38 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final match against South Africa, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata.
FILE PHOTO: Australia's captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final match against South Africa, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 second semi-final match against South Africa, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The player auction held in Dubai on December 19 ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw teams splurge their money on a few high-profile cricketers.

RELATED | Who is the most expensive player in IPL history - list of top 10 costliest buys in auction

World Cup-winning Australian captain Pat Cummins became the costliest player in IPL history when he was picked up by the Sunrisers, only for his record to be beaten by teammate Mitchell Starc’s Rs. 24.75 crore move to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from the international players, a few domestic talent also had a good payday at the auction.

Here is the list of the Top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL 2024 player auction:

All figures are in ₹ crore

Player Team Base Price Final Price
Mitchell Starc (AUS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2.00 24.75
Pat Cummins (AUS) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 2.00 20.50
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 1.00 14.00
Harshal Patel Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2.00 11.75
Alzarri Joseph (WI) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 1.00 11.50
Spencer Johnson (AUS) Gujarat Titans (GT) 0.50 10.00
Sameer Rizvi Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 0.20 8.40
Rilee Rossouw (SA) Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2.00 8.00
Shahrukh Khan Gujarat Titans (GT) 0.40 7.40
Rovman Powell (WI) Rajasthan Royals (RR) 1.00 7.40

